Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 178,150 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 178,150 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.61% of Wendys worth $29,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 38.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 120.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEN. BidaskClub cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

