Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 192,400 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $29,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

SWK stock opened at $160.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

