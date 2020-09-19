Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 232,100 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.28% of Avalara worth $30,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,571,000 after acquiring an additional 976,041 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,988,000 after acquiring an additional 986,344 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,901,000 after acquiring an additional 159,681 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,156,000 after buying an additional 51,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after buying an additional 245,883 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $127,612.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,643.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,778 shares of company stock worth $10,654,974 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $119.49 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $144.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.95 and its 200 day moving average is $105.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

