Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 24,300 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.56% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $24,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $56,548.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 54,600 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $2,760,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock valued at $71,310,546. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

ICPT opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.62. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

