Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 33,000 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.19% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $28,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 35.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 48,829 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,776,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 410,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,746 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,630,000 after purchasing an additional 68,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

