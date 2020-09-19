Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 45,800 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.39% of Dolby Laboratories worth $26,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,849,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $289,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $585,713.52. Insiders have sold 128,161 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $65.00 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

