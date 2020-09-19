Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 458,900 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $21,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 67,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.35.

Shares of KSS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.40. 32,953,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,830,196. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

