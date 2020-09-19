Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 654,700 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 654,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Suncor Energy worth $23,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911,358 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.4% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,975,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $859,444,000 after buying an additional 20,527,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,656,000 after buying an additional 3,701,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,208,000 after buying an additional 3,241,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,121,000 after buying an additional 2,556,285 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,612,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,249. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.