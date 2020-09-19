Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 659,700 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,601,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 659,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.58% of Marathon Oil worth $28,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,349,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 98,782 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

