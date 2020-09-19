Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rio Tinto by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto by 34.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.42. 1,620,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,357. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

