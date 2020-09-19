Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Update

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TSN stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,821,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 150.0% in the first quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.