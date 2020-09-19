Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Update

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
TSN stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,821,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.
In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 150.0% in the first quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
