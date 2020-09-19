Ubiq (UBQ) Market Cap Achieves $9.69 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002056 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $91,198.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.