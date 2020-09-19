UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROYMY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

