UBS Group Reiterates “SEK 133” Price Target for H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B)

UBS Group set a SEK 133 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HM.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 121 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 115 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 190 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 150 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 147.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 144.90 and a 200-day moving average price of SEK 159.12. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12 month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12 month high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

