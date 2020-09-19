UGAS (UGAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. UGAS has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $626,745.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044637 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.00 or 0.04741805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009067 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034721 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

