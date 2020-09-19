Ultimate Secure Cash Achieves Market Cap of $253,848.87 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $253,848.87 and approximately $294.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.