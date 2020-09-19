Ultra Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. Ultra has a market cap of $44.24 million and approximately $758,483.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,115.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.81 or 0.02121424 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001565 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00720820 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002259 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,066,475 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

