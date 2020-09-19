UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $66.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,034. UMB Financial has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 31.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 404.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.