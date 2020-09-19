UNI COIN Market Capitalization Hits $29.94 Million (UNI)

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. UNI COIN has a total market cap of $29.94 million and approximately $5.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNI COIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00004497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00058230 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNI COIN Profile

UNI COIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

