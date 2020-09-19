Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 10,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $133,199.80. Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 11,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $149,638.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,682.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,535 shares of company stock valued at $302,068. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.6% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 6.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unifi by 576.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 307,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Unifi by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 347,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

UFI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. 135,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,001. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Unifi has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.77). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Unifi will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

