Unify (UNIFY) Price Tops $0.0118

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Unify coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, YoBit and Cryptopia. Unify has a market cap of $214,167.44 and $3,087.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unify has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unify Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

