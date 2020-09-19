Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,682. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 495,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,149,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 475,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,740.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,640,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,837,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 89,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after buying an additional 199,623 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 801,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

