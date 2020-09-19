Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 82,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unique Fabricating stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,385 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 9.10% of Unique Fabricating worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Unique Fabricating stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,259. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

