Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 4.3% Today

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.69 or 0.00060316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $647.97 million and approximately $4.25 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,866,285 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

