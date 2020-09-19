United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 102.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.34.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

