United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Short Interest Down 17.1% in August

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,900 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 589,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UMC remained flat at $$4.34 on Friday. 2,834,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,643. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $44.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 53.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

