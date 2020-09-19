United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

USM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

United States Cellular stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. 212,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,209. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.55. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,066,669.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 27.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

