Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

UNIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Uniti Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 65.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

