Universa Achieves Market Cap of $5.70 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Universa has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Universa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, Livecoin and Cobinhood. Universa has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $58,499.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00248332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00091483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.01475672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00225967 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,157,976,430 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

