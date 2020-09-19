Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.58. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $1,679,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,886,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $91,884.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,253. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Forest Products by 1,577.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

