Universe Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Universe has a market capitalization of $126,168.26 and approximately $1,748.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Universe has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universe alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000217 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Universe

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 98,698,619 coins and its circulating supply is 87,498,619 coins. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.