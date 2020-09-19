UnlimitedIP Hits Market Cap of $3.47 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $331,635.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OTCBTC, LBank and Allcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00248878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00092412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.01480209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00223243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, LBank, BigONE, HADAX and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

