Unobtanium (UNO) Price Reaches $79.54 on Top Exchanges

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for approximately $79.54 or 0.00718731 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $16.13 million and approximately $2,224.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,066.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.26 or 0.02107871 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003482 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000532 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,742 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

