UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Hits $1.22 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00011008 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $4.83 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00440129 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000404 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.