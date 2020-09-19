Uquid Coin (UQC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.94 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $3.44 or 0.00030967 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Livecoin and IDAX. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $34.39 million and $11.94 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044522 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.70 or 0.04743259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009049 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034766 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, OOOBTC, Livecoin, IDEX, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.