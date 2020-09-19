Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 942,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 2,789,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.73 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 131.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 71,529 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 81.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,278,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,880,000 after buying an additional 169,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UE. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.