USDX [Lighthouse] Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $632,909.90 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,050.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.53 or 0.02113266 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001448 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00719268 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002347 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,768,764 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.