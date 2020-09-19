USDX [Lighthouse] Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $632,909.90 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,050.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.53 or 0.02113266 BTC.
- Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001448 BTC.
- PRIZM (PZM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.
- Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00719268 BTC.
- USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.
- Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002347 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.