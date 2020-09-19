Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Utah Medical Products from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $112.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 28.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after acquiring an additional 112,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 65,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

