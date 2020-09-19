Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of UTMD opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. Utah Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $297.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 47.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

