Utrust Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $69.72 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044510 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.36 or 0.04758832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009043 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034718 BTC.

UTK is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

