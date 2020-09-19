Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 382,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 523.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 327.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $174.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.09.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $218.84. 759,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,136. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.24. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $255.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.