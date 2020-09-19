Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vale expects iron ore fines production in 2020 to come in at the lower end of range of 310 Mt to 330 Mt. The coronavirus pandemic led to a 3.5 Mt loss of iron ore production in the second quarter and is expected to have a 6.3 Mt impact in the second half. The company continues to strive to sustain margins by focusing on product line, improving productivity and cutting costs. Vale is poised well to gain from high iron ore prices this year. The consensus estimate for the company’s ongoing quarter and current fiscal year earnings have thus undergone positive estimate revisions lately. Also, continued investment in growth projects, efforts to lower debt levels, ramp up its coal business and transforming base metals business will also aid growth for the company. Vale remains focused on introducing more high-quality ore in the market.”

Get Vale alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group raised Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Vale has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vale by 52.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,314,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,133,256 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 52.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,487,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,438 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 298.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vale (VALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.