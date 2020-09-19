ValuEngine Downgrades Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AAN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Aaron’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.36.

NYSE AAN opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

In other Aaron’s news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $84,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 107.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 220.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

