ValuEngine Lowers Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 498,259 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Piedmont Lithium comprises about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 6.03% of Piedmont Lithium at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

