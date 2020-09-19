ValuEngine Lowers Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.
Featured Article: Basic Economics
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.