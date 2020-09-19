ValuEngine Upgrades Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Wins Finance to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Get Wins Finance alerts:

Shares of Wins Finance stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Wins Finance has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $76.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wins Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wins Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.