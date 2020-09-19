Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.577 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has increased its dividend by 97.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $54.20 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

