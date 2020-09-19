Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.577 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has increased its dividend payment by 97.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $54.20 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

