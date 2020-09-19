Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 24th

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.338 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has raised its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $53.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

