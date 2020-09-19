Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Update

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $1,664,918.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc bought 5,012 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $126,553.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,553 and sold 45,593 shares valued at $2,083,095. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAPO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 977,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,440. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of -1.61.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

