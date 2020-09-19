Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $486.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 16.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

